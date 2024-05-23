636 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $37,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 314.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31,796.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $361.28 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.68 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.09 and its 200 day moving average is $392.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -145.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.