Mfp Partners Lp Sells 124,609 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 124,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $19,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,882,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,218.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mfp Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Mfp Partners Lp sold 7,464 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $1,044.96.
Trinity Place Price Performance
TPHS opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.71.
About Trinity Place
Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. Its assets are located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan; and a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer.
