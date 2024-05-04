C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.60.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,341,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 304,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.