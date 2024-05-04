Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,898,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.23. 145,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,926. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.84 and a 1-year high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

