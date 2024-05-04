SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $199,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,916. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 827.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

