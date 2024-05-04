TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $176.40 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $176.40 million and approximately $14.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00056495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001069 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,646,612 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,715,183 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

