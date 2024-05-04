SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.17. 2,124,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

