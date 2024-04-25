Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -89.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

