AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 222 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $20.93 on Friday, reaching $716.65. 1,437,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.97 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $753.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

