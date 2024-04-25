Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of CP stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

