Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.37. 357,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,375. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $175.74.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

