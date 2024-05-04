First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26. 79 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPA. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.