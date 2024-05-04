First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26. 79 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
