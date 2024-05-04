ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY33 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY33 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period. ESAB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.94. 280,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,637. ESAB has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

