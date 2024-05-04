ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading 3.9% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08. 199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

