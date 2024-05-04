JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,131,000 after purchasing an additional 613,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,414,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,009,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 695,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $32.87. 11,366,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,265,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.