Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $128.37. 1,778,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

