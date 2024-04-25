Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.