Swiss National Bank Sells 19,800 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $114,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $185.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.