StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS opened at $22.53 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 95,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.