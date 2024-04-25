Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Mizuho decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $35.76 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

