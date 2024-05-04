KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KORU Medical Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 52,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.77. KORU Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

