Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,228 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,723. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

