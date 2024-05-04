M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,432,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,342. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

