Provence Wealth Management Group Has $369,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 22.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,823.00.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $104.47 on Friday, hitting $3,577.38. The stock had a trading volume of 534,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,524.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,399.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

