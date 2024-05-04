Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186,380. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

