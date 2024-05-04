Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCW. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.56.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCW

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $331,767.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,161 shares of company stock worth $824,667. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.