Blue Fin Capital Inc. Invests $208,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,193,000 after acquiring an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 874.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after buying an additional 395,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Graco by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 184,018 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 154,542.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 125,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 125,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $82.12. 753,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,491. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

