Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. 4,338,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

