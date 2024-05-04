Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 534,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,330. The company has a market cap of $784.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cryoport by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cryoport by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 378,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

