United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $218.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.78.

Shares of UTHR traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,180. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.40. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $262.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

