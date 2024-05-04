HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $784.40 million, a PE ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

