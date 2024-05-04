Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

