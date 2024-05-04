Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
