Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

