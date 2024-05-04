Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $528.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $544.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.57.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.71.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

