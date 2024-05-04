Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Summit Materials has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SUM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

