Creditcoin Price Hits $0.70 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $231.49 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002266 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

