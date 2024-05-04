Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Raised to $12.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RITM. Argus lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 2,856,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,595. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $11.41.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,023,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 174,523 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

