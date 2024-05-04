FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Stock Price Up 17.2%

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
FireFly Metals Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
About FireFly Metals
FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada; and a 70% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project in Ontario. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well vanadium-titanium project in Western Australia.
