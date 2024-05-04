Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 4,977 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.01. 693,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

