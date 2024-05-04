U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,083,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 146,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,751,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.61. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

