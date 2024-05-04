Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 324,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,433. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,914,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

