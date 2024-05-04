Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

HAL stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

