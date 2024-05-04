Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWKS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

