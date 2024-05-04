Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.59 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

