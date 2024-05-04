Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $27.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

