Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a PEG ratio of 237.98 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.