Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 541 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $419.89. 1,340,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $425.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

