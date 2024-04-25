Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 187 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

