Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $82.41. 11,363,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,698,528. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

