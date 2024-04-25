Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.54 million. Teradyne also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.840 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.73.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $8.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.